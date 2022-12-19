 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 1F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . -11 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

