Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then some clearing later. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.