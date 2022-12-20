This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around -10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
