Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

