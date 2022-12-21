Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low -4F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0. We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.