This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low -4F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0. We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
