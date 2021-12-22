 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

