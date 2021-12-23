 Skip to main content
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

