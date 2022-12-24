Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

