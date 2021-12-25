 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Heyde Center for the Arts

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News