This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel
While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -10 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good da…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around -10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -8 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…