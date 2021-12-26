Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Snow likely. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.