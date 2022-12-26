Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.