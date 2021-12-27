Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 4F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.