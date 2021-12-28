Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.