Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.