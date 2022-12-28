Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel
While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good da…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0. -8 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -8 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We will se…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tempe…