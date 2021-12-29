Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.