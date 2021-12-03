This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecas…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chi…