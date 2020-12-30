For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
