Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.