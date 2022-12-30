This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We will se…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -8 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tempe…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wit…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Chip…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 20-degree low is forecasted. The Chippewa Falls area shou…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good da…
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.