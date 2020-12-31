 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low near 10F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.1. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

