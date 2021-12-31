 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

