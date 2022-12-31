 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News