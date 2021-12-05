Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.