Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 2F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
