Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

