This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
