Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

