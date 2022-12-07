For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
