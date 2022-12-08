Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
