For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 26-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
