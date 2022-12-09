 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

