Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4.46. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -17.19. Today's fo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -20.78. Today's forecasted …
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -10.14. We'll see a l…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay b…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -9.08. Today's forec…