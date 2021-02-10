Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4.46. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.