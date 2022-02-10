Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent in the overnight hours. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.