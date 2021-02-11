 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -11.49. -15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

