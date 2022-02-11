For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Much colder. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . -7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
