This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low -19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -21.13. -22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.68. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -17.19. Today's fo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -10.14. We'll see a l…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a go…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay b…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -20.78. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -8.25. A -11-degree…