Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low -19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -21.13. -22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.