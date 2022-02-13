 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 4F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

