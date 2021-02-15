This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low -13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12.8. A -7-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
