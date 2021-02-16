 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 9.48. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News