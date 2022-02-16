Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
