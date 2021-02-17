This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 11.71. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
