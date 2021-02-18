 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 19.24. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

