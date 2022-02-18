Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.