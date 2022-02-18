This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 9. We'll see a low temperature o…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. A -11-degree low is for…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 4F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop…