Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.97. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
