Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

