Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near -10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

