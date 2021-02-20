Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.77. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.