Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.