Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

