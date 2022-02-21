This evening in Chippewa Falls: Watching a potential winter storm. Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 8:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
