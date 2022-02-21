Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Watching a potential winter storm. Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 8:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.