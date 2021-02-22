Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
